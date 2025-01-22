Autistic Child who Went Missing–Found Safe and Unharmed

In Worcester County, law enforcement who had been searching for a 10-year-old verbal autistic child, Korey, who went missing in the area of Cannon Drive in Ocean Pines, Maryland was located safe and unharmed on Cannon Drive shortly after 8:00. yesterday evening. This successful outcome was made possible by the dedicated efforts of public safety personnel, including First Responders, Fire & EMS, Law Enforcement from multiple agencies, and many concerned citizens who rallied together to assist in this critical matter. Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who immediately responded and initiated rescue efforts.