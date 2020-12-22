Availability Of COVID Vaccine Also Brings Out Scams

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the scammers, especially now that a vaccine is available.

According to Beebe Healthcare, you should be very wary of any call, e-mail or text message that asks you to pay money to secure your place in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Money is not exchanged in obtaining the vaccine or scheduling a vaccination.

“Scammers try to outsmart consumers by appealing to what consumers want or need as they attempt to trigger an emotional and/or psychological response with sense of urgency. The COVID-19 vaccine is no different,” Beebe Healthcare’s IT Security Manager Rob Bentley said. “Scammers know that consumers want the pandemic to be over and they are trying to capitalize on our fear and our interest in moving past the pandemic. They are doing this in a number of ways. Consumers should know – you should never need to pay anything in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Bentley also shared this advice:



 Be extremely critical when you get a call, email, or text.

 Ask yourself, does this make sense?

 Before giving out any money or information, do some online research.

 Lastly, if someone reaches out to you by phone, email, and/or text, don’t hesitate to directly contact the organization or healthcare office immediately for validation.