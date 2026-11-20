Avian Flu Detected in Migratory Waterfowl at Little Creek Wildlife Area in Kent County
November 20, 2026/
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service during a routine avian influenza surveillance for DNREC detected highly pathogenic avian flu at the Little Creek Wildlife Area in eastern Kent County. The detection was made during the opening segment of Delaware’s 2026-27 duck season, which ran from October 31st to November 7th. This is the state’s first detection of avian influenza in Delaware migratory waterfowl.