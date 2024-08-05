Baby Harbor Seals Found in Delaware Bay!

Is the Delaware Bay their next birthing ground?

“We had an interesting week with a couple more seals,” says Suzanne Thurman from the MERR Institute. “They turned out to be harbor seal pups that had just been weaned, which means they must have been born somewhere here or nearby,” she explains.

Photo courtesy Suzanne Thurman, MERR Institute

“Harbor seals are born in the summer but always up in New England, so this is a first for our area. One seal was in and out of the water between Cape Shores and Cape Henlopen State Park. It ultimately stayed in the water. It was in good shape other than being a bit thin, which is typical for seals that have recently been weaned,” she added.

The other seal was at Prime Hook Beach but returned to the water when people approached.

The next MERR fundraiser sunset dolphin tour is set for August 11.