Back to Work for Sussex County Council after Labor Day Holiday

The Sussex County Council is back to work this week and will hold two public hearings on sewer projects during the morning session. One is the Marlin Cove Expansion near Fenwick Island – the other the Scenic Manor expansion in the Mulberry Knoll area west of Lewes. They will also revisit a change of zone a residential planned community south of Roxana, where the former Twin Cedars Apartments were located. There are also be public hearings on five conditional use applications during the afternoon session. The County Council meets Tuesday morning at 10 in the County Administration offices on the Circle in Georgetown.

