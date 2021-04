Unused plastic bags in Delaware are being put to use.

A non-profit organization, Eco Plastic Products of Delaware, accepted DNREC’s excess plastic bags when state parks converted carry-in carry-out bags to corn and paper products last year.

About 2,000 pounds of bags, in the area of 450,000, will be made into 15 benches that will be placed in Delaware State Parks.

Each bench is made up of about 30,000 plastic bags.