Bail Scam Takes New Approach In Talbot Co.

A familiar scam with a new twist is being reported in Talbot County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, people are getting calls about a loved one – usually a grandchild – facing criminal charges and in need of bail money. The recipient of the call is directed to obtain some cash and to give it to a bail bondsman who would visit to pick up the cash. After the cash is received, sometimes the person gets another call and is told to get more cash because the bond has increased.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office said this is a scam.

Anyone who gets a call of this nature is asked to contact authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, on Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or at talbotsheriff.org.