Ballot Set for Berlin Town Election Oct. 4th

The ballot is set for the Berlin Town Election Tuesday, October 4th.

The Board of Supervisors of Elections has certified the candidates.

Steve Green is running in District 1. The candidates in District 4 are incumbent Dean Burrell Senior and Anthony Weeg. The at-large candidates are Adrian Bowen and incumbent Jay Knerr.

Voters may also write in a candidate.

Absentee voting is also possible until late September.

The Town of Berlin provided more information for voters:

Other important dates for the 2022 Election are as follows:

Absentee Voting application submission deadlines: 5:00 PM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for applications to be received by mail (postmark NOT accepted). 4:00 PM, Friday, September 30, 2022 for applications to be received in person at Berlin Town Hall, 10 William Street, Berlin.

Write-In Candidate – Deadline is 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Note: Write-In Candidates will not appear on the ballot.

Election Day – Tuesday, October 4, 2020. Polling places open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Voters in Districts 1 and 2 will vote at Buckingham Presbyterian Church at 20 S. Main Street and Voters in Districts 3 and 4 will vote at the Berlin Police Department at 129 Decatur Street.

For appropriate forms, or if there are any questions regarding Berlin’s municipal elections, please contact Town Administrator Mary Bohlen at: Phone: 410-641-4314; email: mbohlen@berlinmd.gov. Or visit berlinmd.gov/government/ and select “Municipal Elections”.