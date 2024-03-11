Baltimore Ave Resurfacing Work Underway in Ocean City

Resurfacing work is going on on Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City. Maryland State Highway Administration has crews working between North Division and 15th Street milling, paving and restriping Baltimore Avenue. Work will be done Monday through Thursday from 7am to 6pm and Friday 7am to noon. Expect single lane closures with flaggers. Work should be completed by early May.

Additional information from MDOT:

The State Highway Administration’s contractor for the project is, Allan Myers, Inc. of Dover, Delaware, who will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers should expect traffic impacts and delays during work hours.

The State Highway Administration understands that roadwork will inconvenience travelers, but the work is necessary to maintain a world-class transportation system. Motorists should pay close attention and slow down while passing through the work zones. Motorcyclists are urged to be aware of uneven pavement surfaces during the project.