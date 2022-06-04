Baltimore Man Charged in Infant Son’s Death

Image courtesy MSP

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant son last week in Caroline County. Federalsburg Police were called to a camper on Buena Vista Avenue to help EMS personnel with a pediatric patient. The child, Chance Pierce was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and then to Nemours Children’s Hospital where he was declared dead. An autopsy showed he died from blunt force trauma – his death was ruled a homicide.

Maryland State Police were contacted to investigate and arrested 49 year old Sean Pierce of Baltimore on an outstanding warrant in Pennsylvania before he was charged in connection with his son’s death.

Pierce faces multiple charges:

second-degree murder

manslaughter

first-degree assault

second-degree assault

reckless endangerment

first-degree child abuse resulting in death

first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury

second-degree child abuse

neglect of a minor and related charges

Pierce is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. The Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified of the status of the case. The Federalsburg Police Department assisted with the investigation which is continuing.