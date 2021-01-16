Baltimore Man Charged with Theft of a Dorchester County EMS Ambulance

A Baltimore man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance Friday evening. Maryland State Police were called after a Dorchester County EMS ambulance was stolen from outside the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. Police located the ambulance on Route 50 in Cambridge – the suspect, 52 year old Augustus Redditt, activated the emergency equipment to try to get through traffic. Redditt lost control near Tarbutton Mill Road and rolled the ambulance. There was no one else in the ambulance when it was taken. Redditt is charged with vehicle theft, DUI, drug possession and traffic offenses. The investigation is continuing.