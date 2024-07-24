Bandits Target Tidemark FCU ATMs

Delaware troopers are investigating after multiple reports were received from Tidemark Federal Credit Union customers after funds were withdrawn from their accounts via numerous ATM transactions.

Police began receiving the reports Sunday morning. That’s when investigators found the ATMs at multiple Tidemark branches in “admin mode.” Transaction receipts were discovered at some locations suggesting that the bandits were stealing cash using different customers’ account numbers and PINs.

This note was later attached to one of those ATMs.

Not all attempts were successful, but the thieves got away with a large sum, in the thousands of dollars, according to one source. Officials are not saying how much and Tidemark has not responded to a request for comment.

“Detectives advised that every Tidemark location in Sussex County was hit,” says Cpl. Lewis Briggs, Delaware State Police spokesman.

“Financial crimes detectives continue to investigate these incidents,” he said. “The number of accounts affected is still being determined by Tidemark FCU. Members who believe their accounts have been affected should contact Tidemark directly,” he added.

If you were a victim, please contact The Talk of Delmarva with your story.