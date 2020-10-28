Bank Robbed In West Ocean City

A bank robbery in West Ocean City is under investigation.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Taylor Bank on Golf Course Road late Tuesday morning for a robbery in progress.

A suspect wearing a mask came into the lobby, approached a teller and passed a note demanding cash.

The suspect was last seen fleeing west on foot with some stolen money.

Police say the suspect is a white male, and is believed to have brown hair.

He likely changed his clothing after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.