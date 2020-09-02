Bar Service Allowed To Resume In Del. Beach Areas, With Restrictions

Bars and restaurants with bars in the beach-area ZIP CODES will be able to resume bar service over Labor Day weekend.

Patrons have been required to sit at tables and have drinks brought to them for several weeks, following an early summer spike in positive COVID-19 test results.

Dr. Jamie Mack with Delaware Public Health said Tuesday there will be certain requirements.

“Patrons will be able to sit at a bar to get service in the ZIP codes where previously not allowed to do that. They must have a reservation. They must order food,” Mack said.

More guidelines on operations at bars in the beach area are expected by the end of the week.