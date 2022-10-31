Barricade Incident in Delmar Ends with Suspect in Custody

A domestic incident on East Grove Street in Delmar Monday morning escalated to a fight with shots fired with a toddler was in the home. WMDT reports that shots were fired while police were on the scene – the child and the 26 year old male suspect’s girlfriend were not injured. The suspect was given numerous chances to surrender before police finally went into the home and arrested him. Schools in the area released early – trick or treating will go on as planned tonight. The investigation is continuing and charges are pending for the suspect.