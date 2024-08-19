Barry Beauchamp Appointed by Gov Moore to MD House of Delegates District 38B

Barry Beauchamp has been selected to represent Wicomico County in the Maryland House of Delegates. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano announced that Beauchamp has been appointed to represent Maryland 38B by Governor Wes Moore – effective for the remainder of the term which began January 11th of 2023.

Beauchamp finishes the term vacated by Delegate Carl Anderton who has accepted an appointment from Governor Moore to Director of Rural Economic Strategy.

