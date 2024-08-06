Barry Beauchamp the Appointed Replacement for Maryland District 38B

The Wicomico County Central Committee has announced the selection of Barry Beauchamp as the appointed replacement for Carl Anderton in District 38B. Beauchamp’s name will be forwarded to Governor Wes Moore for confirmation this week. Beauchamp is the owner and CEO of Beauchamp Brothers Construction and is a lifelong resident of Wicomico County.

Additional information from County Executive Julie Giordano:

He has dedicated 25 years to serving his community as a volunteer firefighter, EMT, Engineer, and Assistant Chief for the Salisbury City Fire Department. He has also been a licenses real estate agent since 1987. In 2022, Barry was elected to the Wicomico County Central Committee, where he has been an active and influential member. In 2024, Barry was appointed by Governor, Wes Moore, to the Maryland State Board of Onsite Wastewater Professionals.

Barry also played a key role in the successful campaign of his wife, Susan Beauchamp, who won the district 3 seat for the Wicomico County Board of Education. During the 2022 election, Barry was a prominent fundraiser for several candidates, showcasing his commitment to supporting local leadership.

Barry Beauchamp is a proud father of two girls and grandfather to four, and his dedication to both his family and his community is evident in all his endeavors. His experience, leadership,

and deep roots in Wicomico County make him an excellent choice to represent District 38B.

The Wicomico County Central Committee looks forward to Governor Wes Moore's confirmation of Barry Beauchamp's appointment and is confident that Barry will continue to serve the community with the same dedication and integrity he has demonstrated throughout his life.