Bars, Businesses And Gyms Get New Pandemic Guidance

Bar service may resume in the Delaware beach communities, and businesses are required to more strictly enforce face covering rules under terms of a 27th modification to Governor John Carney’s COVID-19 State of Emergency.

Businesses are directed to more strictly enforce face covering requirements among their employees. There is also additional guidance concerning the wearing of face coverings in restaurants, and in a gym when one is ‘not engaged in vigorous activity,’ defined as “done with a large amount of effort, resulting in a substantially higher heart rate and rapid breathing.”

Delawareans working out in a gym must wear face coverings while weight-lifting,

Bars that have been off limits in the beach areas since earlier this summer may reopen today but must take reservations, and food must be ordered to sit at the bar.