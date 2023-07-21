Bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Wicomico County
A bat has tested positive for rabies near the 500 block of West Isabella Street in Salisbury. The Wicomico County Health Department advises you to be aware of your surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
Additional Information from the Wicomico County Health Department:
Rabies is a preventable viral disease that exists in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted from
animal to animal or from animal to human by biting and/or scratching. The virus can also be spread by
licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, and with the mouth, eyes, and
nose. If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is fatal.
Please keep the following tips in mind to protect your family and your pets:
- Keep pets confined
- Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
- Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
- Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older
have a current rabies vaccination.
- Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
- Secure outside garbage lids
To report human or animal contact, such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health
Department at (410) 546-4446. For more information on rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, visit our
website at www.wicomichealth.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth), or Twitter
(@WicomicoHealth).