Bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Wicomico County

A bat has tested positive for rabies near the 500 block of West Isabella Street in Salisbury. The Wicomico County Health Department advises you to be aware of your surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.

Additional Information from the Wicomico County Health Department:

Rabies is a preventable viral disease that exists in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted from

animal to animal or from animal to human by biting and/or scratching. The virus can also be spread by

licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, and with the mouth, eyes, and

nose. If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is fatal.

Please keep the following tips in mind to protect your family and your pets: