Battle of the Crab Cakes – Round 2

Round 2 of the Battle of the Crab Cake is on! Governor Carney and Governor Hogan will both be at Saturday’s college football game in Annapolis as the Midshipmen of Navy takes on the University of Delaware Blue Hens. A friendly wager of crab cakes from the losing Governor. Earlier this year Governor Carney was serving up crab cakes at Woody’s Dewey Beach after the Maryland Lady Terps beat Delaware in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Both Governors are looking for the win!