Bay Bridge Run This Morning

The Bay Bridge is normally closed to pedestrians, but today is the Bay Bridge Run and thousands of runners and walkers will cross the bridge from Anne Arundel County to Kent Island this morning. The 10K course traverses the eastbound span of the bridge. The race begins at 7am with participants starting in waves of about 2000 in each wave – walkers are reminded to stay to the right side of the Bay Bridge. Waves will begin every 15 minutes with the last wave leaving at 8:45am. The Post-Race Party at the Chesapeake Bay Business Park ends around 2pm.

TRAFFIC:

The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will be closed at 12:00 am Sunday morning to prepare for the runners and is expected to reopen by 2:00 pm Sunday afternoon. During this time frame, the westbound span will be in two-way traffic operations, carrying both east and westbound traffic.

The southbound lane of Route 8 will be open this year from Main Street to Thompson Creek Road, but the exit to westbound Route 50/Bay Bridge located on the Route 8 overpass will remain closed.

For residents that typically access Route 50 WB/Bay Bridge from the exits on the Route 8 overpass, you will be able to access Route 50 WB/Bay Bridge by turning on Main Street and accessing Route 50 from Duke Street.

The business park in Stevensville will once again host the post-race festivities, which are open to the public, race participants and spectators. Law enforcement will have a temporary cross walk set up for pedestrians needing to cross Route 8. Last call for the festivities is set for 1:30 pm, and the event area will close at 2:00 pm.

Plan for delays and a heavy police presence in the area. The race is dependent on weather. If there is weather that prevents Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) from conducting two-way traffic, the event will be cancelled.