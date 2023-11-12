Bay Bridge Runners on the Bridge

Image courtesy CHART cam

The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge has been closed since midnight in preparation for the Bay Bridge Run, which is just getting underway. For drivers – there is two-way traffic on the westbound span with the center lane closed. Other detours and closures will also be in place during the run.

The eastbound span is expected to reopen around 2pm.

Additional information on the Bay Bridge Run:

The Bay Bridge Run is one of the largest, most exciting mid-distance events anywhere. 4.35 miles of the 10k course takes place over water, on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The race starts in several waves.

The Bay Bridge Run is a 10 kilometer, 6.2 mile point-to-point course will take runners (and walkers) over the eastbound span of the 4.35 mile long Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which reaches 186 feet at its tallest point. Participants will experience water vistas dotted with sailboats and cargo ships from atop a major dual-span bridge that doesn’t allow pedestrian traffic at any other time of the year. This event happens once a year and is the only way to cross this majestic span on foot.

Following the race, there will be an awesome after-party near the finish line for runners, friends and family. The celebration includes live music, great food, refreshing drinks and family friendly activities.