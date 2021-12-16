Bayhealth Breaks Ground For Milton Medical Facility

Bayhealth celebrates the groundbreaking for Bayhealth Total Care on the corner of Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Hudson Road. Listed from left to right: Dina Perry, Vice President Physician Services; Paul Pulchny, DO; Preeti Gupta, MD; Assem Mamayeva, MD; Kelly Abbrescia, DO, Medical Director, Emergency Services; Bill Strickland, Chair, Bayhealth Board of Directors; Terry Murphy, FACHE, Bayhealth President, Chief Executive Officer; Lawrence Ward, MD, MPH, FACP, Vice President, Physician Services and Clinical Integration; Lisa Reid, MD; Bryan Villar, MD; Matthew Reetz, DO; Meghan Andrews, PA-C; Theresa Dippolito, NP-C; Gary Siegelman, MD, MSc, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer

Bayhealth Total Care is coming to the Milton area in a little over a year.

Ground has been broken for what Bayhealth calls a new and innovative approach to providing healthcare in Sussex County. The facility, covering 48,500 square feet, is expected to serve as a hybrid emergency and walk-in center. Primary and specialty care offices, labs and imaging services will also be available.

Bayhealth Total Care, at Route 9 and Hudson Road, is expected to open in early 2023.

“This is a very exciting day as it marks a milestone in our commitment to providing southern Delaware access to top-quality healthcare, close to home,” Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy, FACHE said. “The opening of Bayhealth Total Care is the next big step in a well-thought-out plan to invest in healthcare across Sussex County. As our community will recall, nearly three years ago we opened Bayhealth Sussex Campus, our new, state-of-the-art hospital along Route 1, which has allowed us to better care for this community in a beautiful, well-equipped space using the latest technology.”

According to Bayhealth, Bayhealth Total Care will offer the services of five primary care clinicians. Residents will also have access to specialty care doctors such as neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, cardiologists, oncologists and more.

“This model will transform emergent and urgent care access for southern Delaware,” Chief Medical Officer Gary Siegelman, MD, MSc said. “Instead of guessing what level of care they need, patients can walk in the door and our trained medical professionals, including emergency certified physicians, will determine it for them.”

More information is available at Bayhealth.org/Total-Care