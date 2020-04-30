Bayhealth expands coronavirus testing in Sussex County

Bayhealth is partnering with the Governor’s office, the Division of Public Health, and our other healthcare systems to expand Coronavirus community testing and outreach to high-risk populations in Sussex County.

No appointment is necessary.

Bayhealth will provide walk-up or drive-up community testing at the DHSS State Services Center in Milford located at 253 NE Front Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on these dates: April 30, May 2, May 4, May 7, May 9, and May 11.

This expanded community testing is geared to the following high-risk populations: those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, those living or working with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, family members or housemates of those working in the poultry industry, and those with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension, or compromised immune systems.

Coronavirus testing is available for all ages. Nemours AI DuPont will be available to provide pediatric patient testing.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. You may also email DPHCall@delaware.gov with questions.