Bayhealth Gets ARPA Grant Through Sussex Co. Council for Medical Equipment at New Facility

Bayhealth is getting a boost through the American Rescue Plan Act as it seeks to build the new Bayhealth Total Care Facility on Route 9 at Hudson Road.

Sussex County Council recently approved an ARPA grant of $615,000 to Bayhealth. The funding will be applied toward purchasing medical equipment, which is expected to cost nearly $6.5-million.

The facility is expected to include onsite lab and imaging and will offer care in neurosurgery, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology and other fields. Five primary care physicians are expected to staff the new Bayhealth facility, which is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

“The ARPA funds are aimed at helping communities like Sussex County recover from the effects of the pandemic,” Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent said. “Directing those dollars to various sectors, particularly to the frontlines of healthcare, ensures that this money will get to the people and institutions in need of that support. Sussex County is proud to include Bayhealth in this allocation and salutes their team for their tireless efforts the past 24 months in doing all they can to provide healthcare services in the face of such historic challenges.”

“We are grateful to the Sussex County Council for this very significant grant that will allow us to further our mission of providing superior health care to our underserved, rural residents,” Bayhealth Foundation President Dr. Lindsay Rhodenbaugh said.