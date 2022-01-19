Bayhealth Incentivizes Applicants With Student Loan Relief

Applicants for certain positions with Bayhealth could get help with their student loans.

In an effort to attract needed staff to its workforce, Bayhealth will provide qualified applicants with up to $30,000 of loan repayment. That’s for a three-year-commitment to work at Bayhealth.

The program is available for nurses, respiratory therapists, patient care technicians and phlebotomists, diagnostic imaging technicians or other clinical medical positions.

“This student loan assistance program is another part of our commitment to strengthening the health of our communities. It helps us address two challenges we’re facing as a society: the national nursing shortage and student loan debt,” Bayhealth Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer Shana Ross said. “At Bayhealth we understand these are tough times for students who are just entering the workforce. With our student loan payoff program, they can focus on their new career – not student loan debt.”

Bayhealth is holding an open house question-and-answer session tonight (Wed. Jan. 19th) at 6:00 p.m. at the Kent Campus in Dover.

6-8 p.m. at Bayhealth Kent Campus, Pavilions 1 & 2 at 640 S. State St., Dover, DE. Free parking is available in the garage. All visitors must wear a mask. Register by emailing Careers@Bayhealth.org with your name, your program of study, and the date of the session you plan to attend. Visit Bayhealth.org/Join to apply online and view open positions.

