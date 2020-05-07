Bayhealth performs over 2,000 coronavirus tests

Bayhealth, in partnership with the Governor’s office, the Division of Public Health and other healthcare agencies, performed more than 2,200 tests over the first three days of its expanded Coronavirus community testing in Milford.

The testing in Sussex County is part of a statewide initiative to expand access to testing in designated hotspots to reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

Healthcare professionals administered both rapid antibody and nasal swab tests to patients on a walk-in basis. The state provided educational materials and social services for patients after they were tested. Additionally, patients who tested positive will receive follow-up care from Bayhealth’s Coronavirus Management Team.

“It was an incredible experience to be part of such a caring and efficient team. I am so proud of our Bayhealth team members for stepping up to help the communities we serve, “ said Brad Kirkes, MBA, MHA, OTR/L, CHT, FACHE, Bayhealth’s vice president of ancillary and clinical services. “We see this as a great opportunity to go where the need for expanded testing and care resides. Physicians, nurses, OR techs, medical assistants, phlebotomists, and registrars from all over the organization are pitching in to help in the coming days.”

Bayhealth is scheduled to continue walk-up community testing at the DHSS State Service Center in Milford located at 253 NE Front Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 7, May 9, and May 11. No appointment is necessary. Coronavirus testing is available for all ages. Nemours Pediatrics will be on site to provide pediatric patient testing.

This expanded community testing is geared to the following high-risk populations: those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, those living or working with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, family members or housemates of those working in the poultry industry, and those with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension, or compromised immune systems.

Patients experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath may also call 302-310-8477 or email Coronavirus@Bayhealth.orgto inquire about testing. The phone line is open Monday – Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. You may also email DPHCall@delaware.gov with questions.