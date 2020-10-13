Bayhealth Plans Milton-Area Medical Facility

Bayhealth Monday announced plans to expand services in the Milton area with a planned outpatient center to be built at Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Hudson Road.



The facility and team are expected to offer additional primary care physicians, specialists, diagnostic services and walk-in-and emergency care at the 18-acre site. The Delaware Health Resources Board has given Bayhealth preliminary approval to move forward with the combined emergency department and walk-in center.

“We are thrilled to bring life-saving emergency services and walk-in care to this fast-growing community. We believe emergency care will be a great complement to our new outpatient center which will provide a comprehensive array of healthcare services and bring more convenient access to care for residents of Sussex County,” Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy, FACHE said.

According to Bayhealth, patients who arrive at the new location for walk-in or emergency services will be medically screened to determine their necessary level of care. Only patients who medically qualify as emergency patients will be charged an emergency department rate. Non-emergency patients will be charged as a walk-in clinic visit.

“Our center near Milton will provide additional options for a growing community to access several important types of care. Primary care, which is in great demand in Delaware, will be available, as well as specialists, extensive testing, and a spectrum of immediate and emergency care. Our focus is providing cost effective services that address the community’s needs,” Bayhealth Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Gary Siegelman, MD, MSc said. “This model ensures patients have access to the various levels of care they may need in one location.”