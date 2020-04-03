Bayhealth to hold prayer for healthcare workers, patients, and the state amid coronavirus pandemic

Bayhealth will hold a moment of prayer for our healthcare heroes, patients, and the community as Delaware deals with the ongoing strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The prayer/meditation will be held on Friday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m.

The organization’s Diversity and Spirituality Committee is coordinating this with the help of its Pastoral Care team.

All members of the community are invited to participate from their homes by taking five minutes at that time to pray or meditate on their own. This spiritual activity is designed to be respectful of all faiths and beliefs.

Out of respect for Governor Carney’s orders, Bayhealth employees are encouraged to participate by praying or meditating individually in their respective units, or by calling in to a central conference line where a Chaplain will be reading a special prayer/meditation.

Patients in the hospitals are also invited to pray or meditate on their own at the same time. The aim is that this will help ease stress for our healthcare workers and our community as a whole, and help everyone feel more connected and supported during these challenging times.