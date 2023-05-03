Bayhealth’s 17th GoPink! Campaign Raises over $43,000 

Information regarding funds that were raised at Bayhealth’s 17th annual Go Pink! campaign in 2022 has been released. The event raised over $43,000. Every year, Go Pink! brings awareness to breast cancer and the importance of mammography screenings. Funds are raised through the sale of specially designed Go Pink! T-shirts to fund screenings for the underserved patient populations. Proceeds are split between Bayhealth and the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBBC) to provide breast screenings and education programs to the local community.