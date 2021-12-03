Bayside Conference Attendance Policy for Winter Sports
Wicomico County Public Schools is excited for the start of the Winter Athletic seasons of Basketball, Wrestling and Indoor Track which will begin competitions during the week of December 6th. As part of our continued efforts in keeping everyone safe during these times, the Bayside Conference members have put in place certain guidelines and restrictions pertaining to attending athletic contests. Please take a moment to review these important restrictions and share with your audience.
Bayside Conference Spectator Rules for Indoor Winter Sports as of 12/6/21:
- Indoor competition venues will be open at limited capacity that allows for appropriate physical distancing.
- A limited number of spectator passes will be issued to a student athlete for his/her guests to attend home competitions (four passes) and away competitions (two passes) held in indoor facilities.
- Pass holders are still subject to any entry fees.
- No walk-up tickets will be sold.
- All spectators and media members will be required to wear a face mask over their mouth and nose while in an indoor competition venue.
- Once again, only those with pre-issued passes from a player or coach will have an opportunity to purchase tickets.