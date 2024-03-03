Baywood Home Heavily Damaged by Fire

Image courtesy IRVFC

Firefighters from Indian River were called just before 2 this morning for a residential fire in Baywood – east of Millsboro. Firefighters found fire at a home on Long Spoon Way and multiple crews helped to battle the blaze or to provide backup. Fire officials believe the blaze began in the garage area and spread to the home via the roofline. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly four hours and one firefighter required EMS evaluation at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.