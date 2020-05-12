Beach & Boardwalk in Rehoboth to Reopen with Limitations on Friday

Rehoboth Beach will reopen the beach and boardwalk on Friday – with limitations. You can exercise from 6am to 10pm daily – also you can use the boardwalk to access local businesses. You MUST wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and keep gatherings to 10 people or less. Bikes will be permitted on the boardwalk from 6am to 10am and leashed dog walking will be allowed on the beach until May 29th. Swimming, surfing and just hanging out are not allowed. Parking meters and permits will go into effect on May 30th. Public restrooms will open Friday, May 15 as well at Rehoboth, Baltimore, and Delaware Avenues.

For the latest updates on the City of Rehoboth Beach’s Comprehensive Action Plan in moving forward with reopening the City, please visit www.cityofrehoboth.com. For more information, please contact the Communications Department at 302-227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.