Beach Brawl Results In One Arrest

A beach battle over jet skis in Pot Nets has resulted in a man’s arrest.

Delaware State Police said a man arrived at the beach in Seaside with his family on jet skis, and an argument started with a man on the beach. According to police, 51-year-old Stephen Grady of Millsboro retrieved a screwdriver and struck the 32-year-old man in the face with it.

Another man got involved, and police say Grady again stabbed the first victim on the top of the head and cut the other man in the upper body before throwing the screwdriver into the water.

Grady was arrested on charges of assault, aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $28,100.00 unsecured bond.