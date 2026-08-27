Beach Patrol Helps Earn National Award for Third Year for Sussex County Team

For the third year in a row, the Sussex County Lifesaving Association won the national championship title at the U.S. Lifesaving Association’s annual competition, with major wins by members of the Delaware State Beach Patrol, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). During the 2026 summer season, the Delaware State Beach Patrol participated in 129 rescues, 144 assists with other agencies, 67 major and 438 minor medical issues and 57 missing children or adults. More than 120 lifeguards from the Sussex County Lifesaving Association participated in events, with 26 members of Delaware State Beach Patrol among the top three scorers in several categories.

The Delaware State Beach Patrol celebrates a third national championship as part of the Sussex County Lifesaving Team. /Delaware DNREC photo (news.delaware.gov)



Additional Information from DNREC:

For the third year in a row, the Sussex County Lifesaving Association won the national championship title at the U.S. Lifesaving Association’s annual competition, with major wins by members of the Delaware State Beach Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced.

“The lifeguards who have been safeguarding our state park beaches all summer have also put Delaware on the map three years in a row in this national competition,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “We are proud of the Delaware State Beach Patrol not only for their remarkable skills and competitive drive, but also for their daily commitment to protecting Delaware beach visitors. They have excelled at both.”

During the 2026 summer season, the Delaware State Beach Patrol participated in 129 rescues, 144 assists with other agencies, 67 major and 438 minor medical issues and 57 missing children or adults.

More than 120 lifeguards from the Sussex County Lifesaving Association participated in events, with 26 members of Delaware State Beach Patrol among the top three scorers in several categories. For the third year in a row, Coleman Woodard led the Sussex County men’s team in points and ranked fourth nationally overall. Grace McManis was the top female performer for Sussex County and earned fourth place in overall women’s scores. Among the top competitors from the Delaware State Beach Patrol were:

• Duncan Proxmire: Men’s Taplin Relay, 1st; Men’s Rescue Race, 2nd

• Coleman Woodard: Men’s Taplin Relay, 1st; Men’s Rescue Race, 2nd; Men’s Board Rescue Race, 3rd

• Isiah Brittingham: Men’s 4×90 Run Relay, 1st; Men’s 90 Meter Sprint, 3rd

• Landon Sengphachanh: Men’s 4×90 Run Relay, 1st; Men’s Taplin Relay, 3rd

• Weston Bohl: Men’s 4×90 Run Relay, 1st; Under 19 Beach Sprint, 2nd

• Jonathon Tyndall: Men’s 4×90 Run Relay, 3rd

• Corbin Mervine: Men’s Rescue Race, 2nd; Men’s Taplin Relay, 3rd

• Josh McIntire: Men’s Rescue Race, 2nd; Men’s Board Rescue Race, 3rd

• Riley Stazzone: Men’s Under 19 Beach Run, 2nd

• Elizabeth Fry: Women’s Taplin Relay, 2nd; Women’s Board Relay, 2nd; Women’s Run Swim Run, 3rd; Women’s Board Rescue Race, 3rd

• Grace McManis: Women’s Surfski, 2nd; Women’s Taplin Relay, 2nd; Women’s Board Relay, 2nd; Women’s Board Rescue Race, 3rd; Women’s Rescue Race, 3rd

• Maura Lenhart: Women’s 2K Beach Run, 2nd

• Jessica Tyndall: Women’s 4×90 Run Relay, 1st; Women’s 90 Meter Sprint, 2nd; Women’s Taplin Relay, 2nd

• Lainey Shockro: Women’s Beach Flags, 3rd; Women’s Rescue Race, 3rd

• Rachel Kline: Women’s 4×90 Run Relay, 1st

• Zoe Williams: Women’s Beach Flags, 1st: Women’s 4×90 Run Relay, 3rd

• Helena Nester: Women’s 4×90 Run Relay, 1st

• Nina Criniti: Women’s 4×90 Run Relay, 3rd

• Amy Venables: Women 4×90 Run Relay, 3rd

Funding raised through sponsorships of lifeguard stand signage at Delaware State Parks supported training, equipment and competitions. Those partners included Dogfish Head Beer & Benevolence, 302 Horseshoe Crab, Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware Tourism Office, Rehoboth Beach Running Company, Capriotti’s-Lewes, DART, Bayhealth, University of Delaware, Quiet Resorts and Blue Coats. In addition, The Big Chill Beach Club, a corporate partnership at Delaware Seashore State Park, donated $1,000 through a Dine to Donate event for the Beach Patrol.

For more information on the Delaware State Beach Patrol, the Junior Lifeguard program or how to apply for both programs for the 2027 season, visit destateparks.com/beach-patrol/.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.