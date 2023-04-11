Beach Replenishment Begins this Week in Rehoboth Beach

Weeks Marine will begin beach replenishment in Rehoboth Beach this week. This is a $23.8-million project that will work three areas – Rehoboth and Dewey Beach, Bethany and South Bethany and Fenwick Island. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers – a pipe landing will be made between Olive and Virginia Avenue with work proceeding north – and then to the south.

Work in Dewey Beach will begin when Rehoboth is finished – the pipe landing there between Read and Rodney Streets – and like Rehoboth – working first to the north and then to the south. While most of the work will be widening the beaches between the toe of the dune to the water line, there will also be dune and beach access point repairs where needed. Some areas still have steep cliffs after last fall’s nor’easter.