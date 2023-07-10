Beach Replenishment Continues in Bethany Beach & South Bethany

US Army Corps of Engineers Beach Replenishment / Image courtesy Town of Bethany Beach

The 2023 beach replenishment work continues in Delaware with work still going on in Bethany Beach and South Bethany.

In Bethany Beach the dune crossovers at Garfield Parkway, Hollywood Street and Parkwood Street are closed. The US Army Corps of Engineers says replenishment work is ongoing with sand placement operations expected to be completed late this month.

In South Bethany work is also ongoing with several beach access closures and sand placement operations also estimated for completion in late July

Work started in Rehoboth Beach and completed in mid-May. Sand was placed between City Tennis Courts area on N. Surf Avenue south to around Delaware Ave. As of Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports a beach access closure in Rehoboth Beach at Maryland Avenue.

In Dewey Beach, sand placement began on 5/18/2023 and was completed on 6/8/2023. Sand was placed on the beach between Salisbury Street south to the Beach Avenue area. All sand placement work has been completed in Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.

A second dredge was brought in after equipment delays slowed the beach nourishment work and the Fenwick Island project concluded on 6/16/2023. Sand was placed from approximately James Street (beachfill taper starts further north at King St) south to Lighthouse Road. Sand placement work has been completed in Fenwick Island.