Beach Replenishment Project to Begin Tomorrow in Bethany Beach

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a project tomorrow that will replenish the beach and dune in Bethany Beach between Third Street and Wellington Parkway. It is estimated, depending on weather, replenishment will take between 15 to 25 days to complete and will place an additional 320,000 cubic yards of sand on the dune and beach. Beach and dune replenishment is part of the Army Corp of Engineers Storm Damage Reduction Project that is funded from both the Federal (65%) and Delaware State Government (35%).