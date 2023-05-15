Beach Replenishment Underway in Fenwick Island

Over the past week or so the pipes and other equipment for beach replenishment have been moving into place in Fenwick Island. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger tells the Talk of Delmarva that their replenishment project began first thing Monday morning. The dredging was able to start earlier than originally planned with an additional dredge was brought into the project. Weather permitting, the work in Fenwick Island is expected to be completed by the Memorial Day weekend. Regardless, the Army Corps of Engineers say any dredging, from Fenwick Island to Rehoboth Beach, will be suspended through the holiday weekend.