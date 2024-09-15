UPDATED: Beach Warning from Assateague Island National Seashore to Fenwick Island for Medical Waste Washing Up on Beaches

Medical waste has been found on the beaches from Assateague State Park to Fenwick Island and officials are closing the ocean to swimmers and warning people to wear shoes if they’re on the beach. If you are on the beach – keep your pets off the beaches and use caution. It’s not known where the waste is coming from, however stormy seas and winds are having an affect as well.

Maryland State Parks posted the following on their Facebook page:

Assateague State Park, along with other beaches along the Maryland coast, is experiencing a significant amount of medical waste washing onshore. Access to the ocean will be restricted at this time. No swimming, wading, surfing, or any activities in the ocean are permitted. Visitors to the beach should wear shoes and use an abundance of caution.

People in Ocean City have also posted pictures of syringes and other waste on the beach there as well. Ocean City officials have temporarily closed the ocean to swimmers.



Ocean City Emergency Services is actively addressing the recent discovery of medical waste that has washed up on our beaches. To ensure the safety of all residents and visitors, Ocean City Beach Patrol has temporarily closed the ocean for swimming, and we urge everyone to adhere to this closure until further notice.







Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald stresses that this situation is serious, especially given the combination of rough seas and the current health concerns. “We will work closely with the Worcester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of the medical waste,” Theobald stated. “Until we are confident that the situation is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely.”







Ocean City officials will continue monitoring the beach, removing debris, and updating the public as we gather more information. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us keep our beaches safe. Please monitor the official Town of Ocean City Government social media channels for further updates.

And from Fenwick Island

ALERT—Fenwick Island beach is CLOSED FOR SWIMMING due to medical waste washing on shore. It you are on the beach, please be aware of your surroundings and wear shoes as the waste includes needles.

