Beachgoers Urged to Exercise Extreme Caution with Hurricane Lee’s Passage Off the Mid-Atlantic Coast

Although Hurricane Lee is not expected to make landfall along the Mid-Atlantic coastal region, Coast Guard officials are urging beachgoers to exercise extreme caution during and after the passage of Hurricane Lee offshore, especially for children and inexperienced swimmers, due to the threat of dangerous beach conditions. Strong rip currents and rough surf along the Mid-Atlantic coast are expected to make the water dangerous — even for the strongest swimmers. Even if the surface weather clears and beach conditions look favorable this weekend, rip currents remain a grave danger to recreational beachgoers and boaters.