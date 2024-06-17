Choptank Electric Cooperative Issues a Beat the Peak Alert for this Afternoon
June 17, 2024/
Due to the high temperatures, a Beat the Peak Alert has been issued for 3 to 6pm today for Choptank Electric Cooperative customers. Choptank asks members to conserve energy. Collectively, this program has saved our members millions over the years.
Saving Energy Tips:
- Give your thermostat a break, and delay use of unnecessary lights and appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers during the hours stated above.
- Turning your thermostat up 3 degrees can represent major savings on your bill, helps the environment, and reduces the need for the Cooperative to purchase expensive energy during peak periods.