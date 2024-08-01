Beat the Peak Alert for Choptank & Delaware Electric Cooperative Members

A beat the peak alert has been issued for Choptank Electric Cooperative members for today, Aug. 1st between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. During this time, they ask members to conserve energy–giving your thermostat a break and delaying use of unnecessary lights and appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers. A Beat the Peak alert has also been issued for Delaware Electric Cooperative members for later this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to the high temperatures.