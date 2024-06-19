Beat the Peak Alert for Choptank Electric Cooperative Members

Choptank Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak alert for today between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The Co-op recommends giving your thermostat a break and delaying use of unnecessary lights and appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers during the hours stated above. Turning your thermostat up three degrees can represent major savings on your bill, helps the environment, and reduces the need for the Cooperative to purchase expensive energy during peak periods.