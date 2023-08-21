UPDATED: DEC & Choptank Issue Beat the Peak Alert for Monday

The Delaware Electric Cooperative has issued Beat the Peak Alert for this afternoon from 4 to 6pm and Choptank Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert for 3 to 6pm today.

Beat the Peak provides Co-op members with the power to keep their electric rates affordable. The program is simple. During times when the cost to purchase and produce power for members is high, we issue Beat the Peak alerts. During these alert periods, we ask members to conserve energy.

You can help by turning your thermostat up 3 degrees and delaying usage of unnecessary lights and appliances (like the washer & dryer, dishwasher, stove and hot water heater). Use your outdoor grill or microwave to cook food.