DEC & Choptank Issue Beat the Peak for Monday, March 2nd from 6 to 8am

BEAT THE PEAK ALERT!

The Delaware and Choptank Electric Cooperatives have announced a Beat the Peak for Monday, March 2nd between 6 and 8am. Temperatures are expected to be much colder which will have people boosting their heat during this peak time – when the co-op would be purchasing more expensive energy. You can help Beat the Peak by delaying the use of dishwashers, washing machines and clothes dryers and hot water heaters, turning off unnecessary lights and lowering your thermostat by 3 degrees.