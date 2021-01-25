Become a Mentor on Delmarva

Mentors are individuals who donate their time to make a difference. There are youths in grades 1 through 12 who could benefit from the support of great mentors – like you! Mentors have a powerful impact on youth in many areas – from education and careers to personal reducing the need for more intensive treatments. Young people who have the support of a mentor have healthier lifestyle choices and relationships, enhanced self-esteem and improved behaviors both at home and at school. Mentorship can have a positive lasting impact. We know the community is full of people with a lot to offer. You never know the value your time will have on someone else.

Worcester County – shine@gowoyo.org

Wicomico County – https://www.wcboe.org/Page/435

Somerset County – https://somersetconnectmentoring.wordpress.com/

Caroline County – https://ymcachesapeake.org/caroline-mentoring-project

Sussex County – https://bbbsde.org/locations/sussex (currently suspended)

Delaware Mentoring – https://www.delawarementoring.org/