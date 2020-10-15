Beebe Babies Will Go Home With A Book

Babies born at Beebe Healthcare will receive a book before they go home.



Beebe Healthcare and the Lewes Public Library are partnering to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. Children whose parents enroll in the Imagination Library receive one new book in the mail each month through their fifth birthday at no cost.

“Beebe Healthcare is proud to be the first healthcare system in the First State to provide the first book to babies born at our Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus,” Beebe Medical Foundation President Tom Protack said. “Studies show that early childhood literacy can be tied to better health and wellness later in life, and our donors want to support Beebe Healthcare in this effort.”



A national panel of early childhood literacy specialists selects the appropriate books. The goal is to promote early reading habits and childhood literacy.

“It’s a natural fit for libraries to facilitate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. After all, early literacy is one of our core missions,” Lewes Public Library Children’s Librarian Jennifer Noonan said. “Getting books into the hands of children and their families is of crucial importance, and the earlier we can do it, the better.”