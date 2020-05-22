Beebe Healthcare Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall Thurs, May 28

Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 Town Hall on Thursday, May 28 from 4-5 pm. The focus will be on Beebe Healthcare’s recovery phase and the reactivation of elective surgeries, procedures, and other types of visits.

The panel will include Beebe’s President and CEO, Dr. David Tam, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Physician Dr. Bill Chasanov, and other Beebe Healthcare physicians, who will answer your pre-submitted questions, and talk about different areas of Beebe and the measures in place to ensure the safety of patients and team members.

Please send a question by Tuesday, May 26 by 5 pm to BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org. Please limit your question to one per person. We will try to answer as many questions as possible.

To watch, simply log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. Information for an option to call in and listen will be provided closer to the event.

Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video. If closed captioning does not stream live, Beebe will upload a video with closed captions as soon as possible after the live stream.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.