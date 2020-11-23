Beebe Healthcare Hosts Virtual COVID Town Hall

Beebe Healthcare will host a coronavirus virtual town hall today (Monday).



President and CEO David Tam will be joined by Beebe’s COVID-19 response medical director and infectious disease physician Bill Chasanov. They will share updates on cases, hospitalizations and general information about what could be on the way in terms of a vaccine.

The Town Hall will be on Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page beginning at 5:00 p.m. Participants may also hear the town hall by calling 415-466-7000 PIN: 3530981 # Or 760-699-0393 PIN: 8657924697 #